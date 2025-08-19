Flyover works: Old bus stand road likely to open on Aug 30

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Since the flyover construction on the stretch in front of the old bus stand (now City and Suburban Bus Terminal) in Hubballi is expected to miss the August 20 completion deadline, authorities are now planning to open this road for vehicles on August 30, as this route has traditionally been used for Ganapati idol immersion processions all these years.</p><p>Though officials say that the flyover works and road restoration on this stretch will be completed by this month end, tall idols cannot be taken out in procession due to the height restrictions below the flyover. Officials are planning alternative routes like Karwar Road, for tall idols to be immersed at the pond near Indira Glass House.</p><p>The four-month duration for the completion of the flyover works from Old Court Circle to Channamma Circle, and from Channamma Circle to Basava Vana Cross will end on August 20. Since April 20, these road stretches are closed for vehicular traffic, while the bus stand which was inaugurated in January has also remained closed since then.</p><p>Continuous rains and shortage of labourers are cited as the reasons for the delay resulting in missing the August 20 deadline.</p><p><strong>Alternate route</strong></p><p>“It is planned to open the old bus stand and the road in front it on August 30, for the movement of vehicles, including buses.</p><p>As idols above 18-feet cannot move under the flyover, traffic police are planning to identify an alternative route like Karwar Road, to reach the immersion pond,” said Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ.</p><p>However, the stretch between Old Court Circle to Channamma Circle will take some more time for opening for traffic. Vijayapura Road arm of the flyover and concrete road below it would be fully ready by September 30. Construction of the flyover arm from Channamma Circle to Lamington Road is planned to be started on October 1, she added. Next timeline for the works would be fixed on August 25 after inspecting the works, she noted.</p><p>The road stretch from Channamma Circle to Indira Glass House Cross was among the major routes used by Ganapati idol immersion processions heading towards the pond near Indira Glass House during previous years.</p><p>Tall idols heading towards Hosur pond moved via Neeligin Road last year also.</p><p><strong>Demand</strong></p><p>“We have demanded to restore the road and open it for idol immersion processions, even if the flyover works are not completed by then. Authorities have responded positively. Otherwise, processions have to be diverted on alternative roads like Karwar Road and Neeligin Road,” said Hubballi Sarvajanika Shri Ganeshotsav Samitigala Mahamandal honorary secretary Amaresh Hipparagi.</p><p>As the pond at Hosur is big and arrangements are systematic, Samitis installing tall idols, including ‘Hubballi ka Raja’ of Dajibanpet, would be urged to immerse idols at Hosur pond, as the pond near Indira Glass House is small. Other tall idols (above 20-feet) are being immersed at Hosur, he added.</p><p>MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who visited the spot recently, stated that the contractor failed to complete the flyover works as per schedule, and the issue of delay would be discussed at a meeting to be held on August 25.</p><p>Officials of the PWD NH division informed that the work was hampered due to a shortage of labourers and incessant rain, most of the risky portions of this stretch have been completed.</p>