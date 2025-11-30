Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Forensics‑first approach boosts conviction rates': Karnataka DGP & IGP M A Saleem

In conversation with DH, Saleem stresses that augmenting training infrastructure and capacity is essential to meet the rising demand for skilled investigators.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 00:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 00:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaForensic

Follow us on :

Follow Us