<p>Channarayapatna (Hassan dist): Forest officials successfully reunited three leopard cubs with its mother in the taluk.</p><p>The leopardess had given birth to three cubs at a sugarcane field near Bediganahalli in the taluk. Farm workers who had come to harvest sugarcane found the cubs on Wednesday.</p> .Karnataka: Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field.<p>DCF Saurabh Kumar, DRFO Shankar and ACF Khalander visited the spot and placed the cubs safely in a carton box, hoping that the mother leopard would return.</p><p>The mother returned at night and carried one cub. The remaining two were fed with milk by the department. The leopard did not return the next day. It came on the third night and took another cub, leaving behind the last cub in the box.</p><p>The department summoned the dog squad and tried to trace the mother. They used thermal drones to find the leopard with its two cubs. Later, they placed the box at a place where the leopard was traced. Hearing the sound of the cub, the mother came to the spot and took away its third cub.</p>