Forest officer K M Chinnappa passes away at 84

Madikeri: K M Chinnappa whose name is synonymous with wildlife conservation passed away due to illness at his residence in Kumtoor in Ponnampet taluk on Monday.
Chinnappa was 84. He is survived by his wife and son.
Born in South Kodagu's Kumtoor, he joined the forest department as a forest officer in 1967. As a RFO of Nagarahole, he had strived hard to save forest and was successful in bringing timber smuggle, cultivation of ganja inside plantations and poaching activities under control. On recognising his service, Chinnappa won Chief Minister’s gold medal in 1985.
As a president of Wild Life First, he had raised his voice against timber mafia. Until recently he was working to protect forests from forest fires and was creating awareness among students on preventing forest fire.
His works include several books that he wrote on forest, environment conservation and so on.
