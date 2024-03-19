Forest officials arrest poachers in Haveri

Hubballi: Forest officials of the Hangal range in Haveri district arrested two people, including a wanted poacher — Saddam, 33, a native of Shiralakoppa village in Shivamogga district on Sunday night.
Saddam, along with Naveed, 22, Mubarak, 23, and Zafar, 23, all residents of Shiralakoppa, are accused of trying to poach a deer. Officials have seized a gun, 10 live cartridges, a machete and other sharp weapons from them.
Hangal Forest Range Officer Girish Chougala said their beat guards heard gunshots in the Hanumapur reserve forest and swung into action. “The suspects were trying to hunt a deer. We were able to drive them away from the forest and in the chase, they hit our staff’s car,” Chougala said. He added that two others involved in the crime are absconding.
The officer said prima facie, Saddam seems to be involved in multiple wildlife crimes and other notorious activities. The vehicle used for the crime was stolen from Haryana, Chougala said.
Sources told DH that Saddam’s mobile has videos of him hunting various animals across Karnataka. His mobile will be sent to a forensic lab to extract more details.
Balakrishna S, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Haveri, said that efforts are being made to catch the other two accused.
