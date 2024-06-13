Forging a road towards learning 

“I had lost touch with my family as I was away for several days at a stretch for work. I was not able to focus on my children’s education. Due to this, I resigned to provide them with a quality education,” says Suresh. He used to earn a meagre salary of Rs 1,050 per month, which could not adequately support the education of his daughter and four sons. He started focusing on agriculture on his small landholding, and began to use these earnings to fund his children’s education. His wife Seethabai contributed to the household by working as a daily wage labourer.