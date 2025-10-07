<p>Koppal: Four devotees, who were on a padayatra pilgrimage to the Huligemmadevi temple in Koppal district, were killed in two separate incidents involving a bus and a motorcycle on Monday night.</p><p>Hundreds of devotees walk to the holy shrine of Huligemmadevi on every full moon day. As Tuesday was Segi-hunime ( considered as an auspicious full moon day), the number of devotees to temple have almost doubled. </p><p>Three people died after a private bus ran over them near Kukkanpalli village on National Highway 50. The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), and Sharanappa (19) from Tallihala village in Gadag district. The impact was such that the body parts of the deceased were scattered all over the road. </p>.Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s car damaged in minor accident in Telangana.<p>Four others have sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated at district hospital and the condition of two is said to be critical. </p><p>Senior police officials have visited the spot and investigations are on. </p><p>In a separate incident near Bhanapur in Kukanur taluk, Veeresha Hallikeri (28), a devotee from Kukkanur died after being hit by a motorcycle while on a pilgrimage with eight others.</p>