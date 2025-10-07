Menu
Four devotees killed in separate incidents while on pilgrimage to Huligemmadevi temple in Koppal

Three people died after a private bus ran over them near Kukkanpalli village on National Highway 50.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 06:58 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 06:58 IST
