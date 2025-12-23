<p>Bengaluru: The sleuths of the Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta </a>on Tuesday carried out coordinated raids against four government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, an officer said.</p>.<p>The raids started early in the morning at many places linked to these officers, a Lokayukta officer said.</p>.Rs 1,000 monthly incentive for teachers to boost Class 10 results in seven Kalyana Karnataka districts.<p>The officers who were raided are Shyamsundar Kamble, Assistant Secretary, Zilla Panchayat, Bagalkote; Malappa, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Bagewadi, Vijayapura; Maruti Yashwanth Malvi, Chief Executive Officer, Siddapura Kola Sirsi Group Grama Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamita, Karwar; and Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Raichur.</p>