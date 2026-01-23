Four held for molesting woman, assaulting her fiance late night in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Four men, including three private hospital employees, have been arrested in a late-night assault and molestation case.</p>.<p>The arrested are Vijay Kumar, Mohith, Tejaswi and David, all residents of Maruthinagar, Taverekere.</p>.<p>At 1.30 am on January 20, Usha (name changed) returned from a restaurant with her fiancé. While standing outside their house, the four men allegedly accosted and abused them using obscene language.</p>.<p>When Usha objected, the suspects called their associates. Five others arrived and assaulted her fiancé.</p>.Rapido bike taxi driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Bengaluru.<p>When Usha intervened, the suspects allegedly touched her inappropriately, outraged her modesty and issued threats. She raised an alarm and patrol police rushed to the spot. Police tracked down the suspects using CCTV footage.</p>.<p>"Preliminary investigation shows the suspects are aged 20 to 25 and hail from Chitradurga and Kodagu. They rented a house near the complainant's residence. Three work in hospital marketing and were partying at home. Two came down to buy cigarettes, noticed the woman and passed obscene comments. When her fiancé objected, they called their friends and committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.</p>.<p>"The incident was caught on CCTV. We are checking if this was their first offence or if they have a criminal history," a police officer said.</p>