Four held for raping woman in Karnataka's Koppal

The survivor stated that Lakshman, whom she knew for the last six months, had called her to return the Rs 5000 he had borrowed from her.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:23 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 10:23 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimegangrape

