<p>Koppal: Koppal police have taken four men into custody on charges of gangraping a woman. According to the complaint filed by the survivor, the four raped her at a dilapidated house after forcing her to drink a juice laced with intoxicants.</p><p>The survivor stated that Lakshman, whom she knew for the last six months, had called her to return the Rs 5000 he had borrowed from her. When she arrived at Kustagi town the accused took her to a deserted location, where three other friends of Lakshman were already present. They forced her to drink the juice. The complaint says that the four took turns to rape her.</p><p>She was rescued by traffic police station officials and shifted her to hospital for treatment.</p><p>The police have taken all the four accused into custody on Monday morning and after medical test and presented before the magistrate they may be sent to judicial custody.</p><p>A case under section 115(2), 70, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS ACT has been registered at Yela urga police station and investigations are on.</p>