Four killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

<p>Kalaburagi: Four persons including three from a family were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a car and a Mahindra Bolero Pickup vehicle near Maragutti cross of Kamalapur taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s Kalaburagi on Saturday early morning. </p><p>The deceased are identified as Bhargav Krishna (55), his wife Sangeetha (45) and son Uttam Raghavan (28) who are residents of Hyderabad. They were travelling to the pilgrimage centre of Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur. The name of the deceased driver in the mishap is yet to be known.</p><p>Circle police inspector Shivashankar Sahu, Mahagaon PSI Asha Rathod and other police personnel have visited the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Kamalapur primary health centre. </p>