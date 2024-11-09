Home
Four killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

The deceased are identified as Bhargav Krishna (55), his wife Sangeetha (45) and son Uttam Raghavan (28) who are residents of Hyderabad.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 05:13 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 05:13 IST
Karnataka NewsRoad accidentKalaburagi

