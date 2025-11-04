Menu
Rupee jumps 21 paise to 88.56 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.55 and then traded at 88.56 against the greenback in early deals, sharply higher by 21 paise from its previous closing level.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 05:01 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 05:01 IST
