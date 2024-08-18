Home
Four of family die in road accident in Karnataka

A family-of-four were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Sunday morning in Nargund Taluk of Gadag district.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 13:06 IST

Gadag (Karnataka): Four members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Sunday morning in Nargund Taluk of Gadag district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa Angadi (58), his wife Rajeshwari (50), daughter Aishwarya (18) and son Vijay Kumar (14).

They were residents of Maruti Nagar in Haveri district.

Expressing condolences over the deaths, BJP MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai requested the state government to conduct a proper investigation into the accident, punish the culprits and provide adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

Published 18 August 2024, 13:06 IST
KarnatakaAccidentRoad accident

