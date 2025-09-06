Four-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 10, 000 fine for 2 Karnataka govt officials in bribery case

<p>Dharwad: The Third Additional District and Sessions and Special Court has convicted two government officials on bribery charges and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment.</p>.<p>Under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, each has been sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Under Section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Act, each has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. </p>.<p>The convicted officials are Madhukar Ghodake, Assistant Controller at the Legal Metrology Department, and S N Leelavati, SDA.</p>.<p>The first accused, Madhukar Ghodake, had demanded a bribe from complainant Gokul Saudagar and his friend Sunil Bakale. Through the third accused, fingerprint technician Raghavendra Yalavatti, he accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000.</p>.Devanahalli cop caught red-handed while receiving bribe in POCSO case\n.<p>The second accused, Leelavati, instigated the complainant to pay the bribe. Thus, all three accused were found to be part of the offence. While receiving the bribe of Rs 10,000 in return for performing an official duty, they were caught red-handed in a trap laid by Dharwad Lokayukta ACB Police.</p>.<p>The then inspector, Pramod Yaligar of Lokayukta ACB, investigated the case and filed the charge sheet before the court.</p>.<p>Special Public Prosecutor S S Shivalli argued the case on behalf of the state, Lokayukta SP S T Siddalingappa said.</p>