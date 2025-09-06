Menu
india west bengal

Mob attack leaves two dead in West Bengal after minor's body found

The mob also vandalised the property of the two neighbours of the child's family, alleging that they killed the minor, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 05:43 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 05:43 IST
West Bengal

