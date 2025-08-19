Menu
Fox goes on biting spree in Karnataka's Raichur; four injured

The fox, which came into the city from a forest area in search of food, bit and injured a girl, a woman, and two elderly men at Shriramanagar.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:33 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 23:33 IST
