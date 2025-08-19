Fox goes on biting spree in Karnataka's Raichur; four injured

<p>Raichur: A fox that entered the Shriramanagar area on the outskirts of the city attacked and injured four people, including a young girl, on <br>Monday.</p>.<p>The fox, which came into the city from a forest area in search of food, bit and injured a girl, a woman, and two elderly men at Shriramanagar. The injured, Pooja, Akkanagamma, Ranganna, and Manjunath, are receiving treatment at the RIMS hospital.</p>.<p>After the residents of Shriramanagar informed the forest department, a team, led by RFO Rajesh Nayak, arrived at the scene. With the help of the locals, they set a trap and captured the fox.</p>.<p>Nayak said, “The citizens have expressed suspicion that the fox might be rabid. So we will keep it under the supervision of veterinarians for two days and release it in a safe place only after it has been treated.” </p>