Free bicycle scheme for schoolkids likely to make a comeback

Bengaluru: The government is likely to re-introduce the free bicycles scheme for class 8 students at government and aided schools in the state.
The department of school education and literacy has submitted a proposal to the chief minister, requesting him to approve re-introduction of free bicycles scheme which was discontinued from the 2020-21 academic year, due to Covid-19 pandemic and long closure of schools.
Sources from the department confirmed the proposal and said, there were very few budget proposals from the department this year and bicycles was a major one.
“As there was a prior instruction not to submit many new proposals, we have decided to request for re-introduction of the free bicycles scheme as a major announcement,” said an official source from the department.
As shared by the department officials, there was demand for bicycles from children and parents enrolled in schools in rural areas.
“This scheme even helped in increasing enrolment of female students in schools. The dropout rate at the primary school level had decreased when the scheme was active,” sources said.
It can be recalled that Minister School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa had told the Legislative Council during the session in Belagavi that the government is keen on re-introducing the scheme.
As per estimates, the department needs around Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore to distribute bicycles for class 8 students (boys and girls).
“We had submitted a proposal during the 2022-23 academic year, but it was rejected by the finance department,” the sources said.
The free bicycle scheme was launched by B S Yediyurappa when he was chief minister in 2006-07.
Though it was only for girl students in the first year, considering the demand, it was extended for boys. However, students in Bengaluru South and North districts, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Davangere districts were not covered under the scheme.
The department has also proposed to extend the egg distribution scheme from twice a week currently to five days a week.
This follows health improvements among kids due to the scheme and also following demands by parents and children, official sources said.