From drought to NEP, Karnataka Opposition preps arsenal to attack Congress

Bengaluru: The BJP-JD(S) combine will move an adjournment motion to raise an array of issues against the Congress government in the upcoming Belagavi legislature session, which is being seen as a litmus test for Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka.

The decision to jointly move the motion was made at a meeting Ashoka had with JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday.

The Belagavi session starting December 4 will be the first after the JD(S) decided to join the BJP-led NDA for the Lok Sabha polls next year. It is also the first session for Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition.

“In six months, this Congress government has committed 60 mistakes,” Ashoka said on Saturday. “We have enough weapons in our arsenal,” he said.