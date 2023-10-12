From tree to table

“Areca plates were pricier than sugarcane plates before Covid. But a 25% duty, supply chain issues in China and other factors increased the cost of sugarcane plates to $.18. Many consumers were willing to pay a little extra for an upgrade and buy areca plates as it gave an experience similar to eating from a ceramic plate,” says Michael, who is also CEO of VerTerra, which has been importing biodegradable dinnerware from India for the past 18 years.