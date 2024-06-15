FSSAI to inspect hotels, fast food joints across Karnataka

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka, for the first time, has ordered an inspection of all the hotels, restaurants, and fast food joints across the state.
The food safety officers are expected to check the hygiene, food quality, and such other aspects according to The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
“We began the drive on Friday and every food joint in the state will be inspected. We have learnt that there are many complaints regarding the quality of food and hence, we decided to take up the drive on a large scale instead of focusing on just a few restaurants,” Srinivas V, Food Safety Commissioner told DH.
He added that such inspections will keep the hoteliers cautious and prevent any incidents of adulteration or poor hygiene.
The initiative was driven by the public grievance cell of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which noted that there were numerous complaints regarding food hygiene in such establishments.
“The CMO public grievance cell is proactive in analysing and looking at the larger problems based on the complaints received. We received multiple complaints on food safety and hygiene from across the state and hence we took a decision to analyse the situation and take proactive measures to ensure food safety across the state. I also wrote to the Food safety Commissioner on this,” said Dr K Vaishnavi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to CM.
Sources in the public grievance cell told DH that one complaint against the well-known Rameshwaram Cafe triggered the process and the officials tried to analyse the gaps in policies with respect to food hygiene.
The pressure to take action also grew after multiple inspections in Hyderabad showed that many restaurants use items that had passed the expiry date and were stored in unhygienic conditions.
Vaishnavi added that the state is also planning to put in place a number of measures to ensure food quality in these joints.
“Food safety is a matter that is in the Concurrent List and the state also has powers to put in place its own measures. Given the number of complaints and considering that a large number of people eat outside, there is a need for a policy overhaul and changes in the system. We are discussing this with various departments,” she said.
Apart from food quality and inspection of food items, the officials have also been asked to inspect the condition of labourers and the facilities provided to them since this has a direct impact on food quality.