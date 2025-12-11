Menu
Funds for housing for poor to go up in Karnataka

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan told the Council that the government had decided to increase it from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for general and Rs 4 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:22 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 02:22 IST
