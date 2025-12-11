Funds for housing for poor to go up in Karnataka

<p>Belagavi: The government will increase funds provided under various housing schemes for the construction of houses for the poor.</p>.<p>Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan told the Council that the government had decided to increase it from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for general and Rs 4 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries.</p>.<p>As informed by the minister, the announcement will be made in the next budget.</p>.House panel to simplify school recognition process in Karnataka.<p>Replying to the question by Congress’ K Shivakumar, the minister said the government was unable to allot a single house in the last three years as the construction of houses allotted already was <br>still on. </p>.<p>The provided data showed there were 24 lakh homeless people in the rural areas of the state and the number was 13 lakh plus in urban areas.</p>