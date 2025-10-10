Menu
G Parameshwara plays down meeting of senior ministers amid CM change, cabinet rejig buzz

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, there was a cabinet meeting yesterday and some subjects were sensitive, so we discussed over breakfast.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 09:36 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 09:36 IST
