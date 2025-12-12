G Parameshwara warns of razing houses if rented out to drug peddlers

<p>Belagavi: Reiterating zero tolerance towards the drug menace in the state, the government has warned the landlords of bulldozing the houses, if rented out to drug peddlers.</p>.<p>Replying to a query by Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Foreign nationals, especially students from African Countries are involved in drug peddling. More than 300 foreign nationals who were staying in Karnataka and arrested in drug peddling have been deported to their home countries. While tracing the peddlers we have tracked house owners who have rented out the houses to foreign nationals, and if necessary we will even bulldoze the houses.”</p>.<p>Saying that the government has seized and destroyed several tonnes of drugs worth crores of rupees, Parameshwara stated that the government has zero tolerance towards drug menace. “The production, sale, and consumption of contraband are increasing day by day globally. Inter-state and international networks are operating for enormous profits. Since these networks are active in almost all countries, the drug menace has become universal.”</p>.Bengaluru police bust two drug networks; narcotics worth over Rs 5 crore seized.<p>“An anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) has been established under the the Additional Director General of Police to combat and prevent the spread of narcotics in the state. This is the country’s first task force exclusively dedicated to combat drugs and they are visiting all the districts,” he said.</p>.<p>According to the Home department data, 4,168 cases were registered across the state in 2024 and 1,833 were convicted while 2,214 are pending trial. In 2025, the numbers increased to 5,747 cases and 1,079 were convicted while 3,414 cases pending in various courts.</p>