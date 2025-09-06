‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ echoes through Belagavi City

<p>Belagavi: The streets in the City came alive with chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ as the vibrant immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idols began from Hutatma Circle on Saturday, marking the culmination of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.</p><p>The main procession began around 5:30 pm, following special prayers at the first Ganesh idol located at Hutatma Circle. The event was led by traditional bhajan groups and musical performances, creating a festive and devotional atmosphere.</p><p>This year, 378 Ganesh Utsav Mandals had installed idols across the City, many of which participated in the immersion procession. With idols being taller and grander than the previous years, the procession was expected to continue until late Sunday.</p><p><strong>Dignitaries witness celebrations</strong></p><p>Several dignitaries participated in the immersion procession. Mayor Mangesh Pawar, Deputy Mayor Vani Joshi, MLA Asif Sait, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase, and BCC Commissioner Shubha B were among those present. Religious leaders Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji of Hukkeri Hiremath and Hari Guru Maharaj, along with Lokmanya Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mahamandal President Vijay Jadhav and Madhyavarthi Mahamandal President Ranjit Chavan-Patil also participated.</p><p><strong>Traditional route</strong></p><p>The main immersion procession followed its traditional route, beginning at Hutatma Circle and passing through Ramdev Galli, Samadevi Galli, College Road, Sambhaji Circle, Ramlingkhind Galli, and Patil Galli, before crossing the Kapileshwar overbridge and culminating at the Kapileshwar immersion tanks. Ganesh idols installed by various Ganesh Utsav Mandals from different parts of the City also made their way to the Kapileshwar tanks for immersion via alternate routes, including SPM Road, Mahadwar Road, and others.</p><p>In addition to Kapileshwar tanks, Lord Ganesh idols were also being immersed at Jakkerihonda near railway over-bridge, Kalmeshwar Lake in Old Belagavi, near Brahmadev temple at Majgaon, Lal Talab, Angol, Fort Lake and Kanabargi Lake. The Belagavi City Corporation deployed 24 cranes across immersion points to assist with lifting and safely immersing the large idols.</p><p><strong>Emotional farewell</strong></p><p>While community mandals participated in the grand procession, household idol immersions began earlier in the evening. Families, including young children, performed farewell rituals with visible emotion, marking the end of the beloved festival.</p><p>Some Ganesh Utsav Mandals, to avoid crowding or long waits, conducted early immersion ceremonies before the main procession started. These groups offered prayers and performed traditional music en route to immersion venues.</p>