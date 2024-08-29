Gangster suspected to have supplied cigarettes to actor Darshan in prison

Bengaluru: With Bengaluru police intensifying the probe against Kannada film star Darshan in two fresh cases registered on Monday, the role of gangster J Nagaraj alias ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga, an undertrial prisoner at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, has emerged at the top.
Darshan has been in judicial custody since June 22 for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga.
A preliminary probe has indicated that the cigarette smoked by Darshan in the viral photograph leaked on Sunday was given to him by Naga, well-placed police sources told DH.
Darshan was seen in the company of Naga and another history-sheeter Srinivas alias ‘Kulla’ Seena, smoking, drinking a cuppa and relaxing in a chair in the Parappana Agrahara prison yard.
With police investigating the use of banned tobacco products and mobile devices, they are also probing how the contraband was smuggled into the prison.
Investigators further suspect some of the suspended prison officials to be on the payroll of the gangsters lodged in the Bengaluru prison, with whose help contraband was smuggled and they were alerted of a Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid on August 24.
On the previous day of the raid, between 10.58 pm and 11.30 pm, CCTV feed from the jail had revealed watcher Sudarshan moving items in boxes, which the investigators suspect to be contraband, from a jail cell with the help of a convict named Mujeeb.
Since the incident occurred on the watch of jailer Paramesh Nayak Lamani and assistant jailer Rayamane KB, they were also booked.
While reports suggested that rivalry between two factions inside the jail — one led by Naga and another by history-sheeter Raghavendra alias ‘Bakery’ Raghu — led to the leak of the photo, they are digging into how Kannan Vela, an inmate and member of Naga’s gang, smuggled the smartphone inside, which captured the photo and was used to share it.
Another team of officials is investigating a viral video call made by inmate Dharma, in which Darshan was seen waving and gesturing to Satya, a son of a former rowdy named Janardhan alias Jaani in Bengaluru.
