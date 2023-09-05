Gangubai Hangal Gurukul faces funds crunch; staff not paid salaries for 5 months
The teaching faculty at Dr Gangubai Hangal Gurukul, Hubballi, fear that the Gurukul-style music institute, started 12 years ago in memory of legendary Hindustani classical singer Gangubai Hangal, is on the verge of closure due to lack of funds.
Their fear stems from the fact that both teaching and non-teaching faculty members have not received their salaries for the last five months. The institute was also asked not to audition for the 2023-24 academic year.
Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gurav, a senior faculty member at the institute, said the institute does not have sufficient funds to call students for audition. “We are taking credit from grocery shops to feed our students,” he said.
Administrative officials of the Gurukul informed DH that since 2019 there has been a steady decrease in the allocation of funds to the Gurukul. The institute requires Rs 1.25 crore for salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, maintenance of the institute and running canteen. The highest the institute received over the last six years was Rs 50.40 lakh in 2022-23.
According to data provided by the institute, in 2020-21 it received Rs 20 lakh and in 2021-22 the government did not allocate even a single rupee. The institute, which can house 36 students, six Gurus, four government-appointed officials and 13 non-teaching staff, requires nearly Rs 84.36 lakh as an annual salary component and Rs 89.93 lakh for maintenance. This year the institute has received financial approval for Rs 46.46 lakh (released only Rs 30.95 lakh so far).
“Since its inauguration, the buildings have not seen any repair or maintenance. Several portions of the walls are in a dilapidated condition and on the verge of collapsing,” said the officer.
Faculty members blame the poor state of the institute on revenue department officials. Belagavi Regional Commissioner is the de facto chairperson of the Dr Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust that runs the institute and Dharwad deputy commissioner is the co-chairperson. The other members of the trust are local administration officials.
“Since its inception, neither regional commissioners nor deputy commissioners have held a meeting and heard our grievances. We have to deal with officials who don’t have any understanding of the music and importance of such institutes,” said Pandit Gurav.
He demanded that the institute should be brought under the Kannada and Culture Department from the current Higher Education department.
Ustad Faiyaz Khan, another faculty member, said that in the last five months, none of the staff at the institute has received their honorarium or salaries. “There is a fear among the faculty members that the institute will be shut soon. If such a thing happens, then it would be a black spot on the cultural heritage of Karnataka.”
Sahitya Prakashan chief Subramanya M A said the present condition of Gurukul explains the “importance” Karnataka gives to its legends, art and culture. “The government is relegating the institute into oblivion,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde acknowledged that the institute has not received sufficient funds towards salaries of staff for the last few months.
“There is no proposal before the Government to close the institute,” he said and added that he has written to the government asking to release funds for the institute.