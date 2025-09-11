GBA polls: D K Shivakumar appoints six ministers for Congress prep

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress president D K Shivakumar has appointed six ministers to oversee the party’s affairs in connection with the five new municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) where elections are due.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (Bengaluru East), Urban Development Minister BS Suresha (Bengaluru West), Energy Minister KJ George (Bengaluru North), Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Bengaluru South) and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan (Bengaluru Central).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ministers have been tasked with preparing the Congress for the impending civic polls.</p>