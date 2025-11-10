<p>Karwar: A 48-year-old head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) died after a heavy gate at the entrance of the nuclear waste disposal unit collapsed on him at the Kaiga nuclear power plant on Saturday night. </p>.<p>The freak accident occurred in the night shift when the victim, Shekhar Bheemarao Jagadale, a native of Mahimangad in Maharashtra, was guarding the place. </p><p>Jagadale’s colleagues rushed to his help hearing his cries, but the grievously injured head constable breathed his last before he was rushed to the KGS hospital after being administered first aid at the nearby clinic, the Mallapur police said, quoting officials of the power plant. </p>