<p>Bengaluru: A 39-year-old medical transcriptionist from Kerala was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in his Hulimavu flat on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Vishnu CP from Thiruvananthapuram, was found inside the toilet of his rented flat in Yelenahalli around 11 am. He was rushed to St John’s Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said no suicide note was found.</p>.Maid found hanging in Mumbai apartment.<p>Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vishnu, who worked for a healthcare company, shared the flat with two women employed in private firms.</p>.<p>His family, however, suspects foul play. Vishnu’s brother, Jishnu CP, alleged that he had been harassed by his two flatmates.</p>.<p>“My brother was being harassed by both women over some issue. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death. I have been informed that one of the flatmates has been taken into custody for questioning and the truth will emerge after a detailed inquiry,” Jishnu told DH.</p>.<p>Following his complaint, Hulimavu police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against both women and initiated further investigation.</p>.<p>TeleMANAS helpline</p>.<p>If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out to the TeleMANAS helpline at 14416 for support.</p>