Get full details on drought before taking all-party team to PM: Eshwarappa

Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has suggested that the government should collect accurate details of the drought situation in Karnataka in a month. “Later, let us take an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi,” he said.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said, “We need to know the quantum of crop loss due to rainfall deficit. We also need to know how many farmers have ended their lives. We will go and meet Modi with all details and explain to him the drought situation.”
“We will stand by the government in this regard. However, instead of doing it, the government is blaming the Centre by stating that it is not responding to the woes of farmers of the state,” he charged.
He said the Siddaramaiah-led government had failed to provide details to the Centre to get compensation for drought. The survey of crop loss must be conducted as per the guidelines of the Centre. However, the officials have no information on the drought situation. Shivamogga district incharge Minister Madhu Bangarappa is behaving irresponsibly, he alleged.
Eshwarappa charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra were involved in corruption.
He said Yathindra had admitted that cookers and iron boxes were distributed to voters in Varuna constituency during the elections. The Election Commission must intervene and disqualify Siddaramaiah as a legislator, the former minister said.