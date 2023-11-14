Give no room for confusion in alliance, Deve Gowda advises Vijayendra

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had advised him that there should be no room for confusion in the BJP-JD(S) alliance going into the general elections.
He told reporters after seeking blessings from Gowda at the latter’s Padmanabhanagar residence here that Gowda was happy about Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving him (Vijayendra) a big responsibility.
Lok Sabha member from Hassan Prajwal Revanna was present at the meeting.
“Just like your father (B S Yediyurappa), you must start touring the state to reach out to the people,” Vijayendra quoted Gowda as telling him.
The veteran leader suggested that the alliance partners must resolve any problems amicably to win the maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Vijayendra said he would continue to seek advice and suggestions from Gowda as also JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy.
“The Lok Sabha elections are crucial as they have a bearing on the future of the country. Therefore, it is important for both parties work in tandem,” he said.
The BJP state president also called on former external affairs minister S M Krishna here. Krishna told reporters that Vijayendra has a task cut out for him.
“The BJP, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s national president J P Nadda have reposed faith in Vijayendra, knowing his potential and capabilities,” he said.