Global Vision Summit of Writers Capital International Foundation in Athens aims to bring creative minds together: Founder Preeth Nambiar

Mysuru: Global Vision Summit 2024, by Writers Capital International Foundation will be held at Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre in Athens, Greece, on July 1 and 2.

According to Mysurean Preeth Nambiar, founder and president of WCIF, the Summit aims to bring together creative minds, to share their visions for humanity. “Writers, artists, intellectuals and other creative minds, from across the world, will attend the summit with the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence Across Borders’,” he said.

Nambiar said, the summit will showcase excellence and honour distinguished individuals, who have become beacons for a better society. “Esteemed personalities, from various countries, will be recognised during the ceremony, making it a unique multi-themed event in Athens. The gathering hopes to unite experts from diverse fields like literature, art, science, education and business - all contributing to the broader social community,” he said.