Global Vision Summit of Writers Capital International Foundation in Athens aims to bring creative minds together: Founder Preeth Nambiar

Mysuru: Global Vision Summit 2024, by Writers Capital International Foundation will be held at Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre in Athens, Greece, on July 1 and 2.
According to Mysurean Preeth Nambiar, founder and president of WCIF, the Summit aims to bring together creative minds, to share their visions for humanity. “Writers, artists, intellectuals and other creative minds, from across the world, will attend the summit with the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence Across Borders’,” he said.
Nambiar said, the summit will showcase excellence and honour distinguished individuals, who have become beacons for a better society. “Esteemed personalities, from various countries, will be recognised during the ceremony, making it a unique multi-themed event in Athens. The gathering hopes to unite experts from diverse fields like literature, art, science, education and business - all contributing to the broader social community,” he said.
“We believe that highlighting excellence, cultural exchange and promoting values such as altruism, equality, solidarity and harmonious coexistence is essential, especially during these challenging times, when global peace is badly affected,” said Nambiar.
Irene Doura-Kavadia, secretary-general of WCIF, said official representatives and awardees from around the world, including Cyprus, India, America, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Ecuador, Peru and European countries, will participate in the Summit.
Doura-Kavadia said, “WCIF is an ISO-certified international non-profit, non-political, and non-religious literary organisation, listed under the United Nations’ Civil Societies, catering to writers and creators worldwide. The foundation’s primary goal is to unite writers and individuals involved in creative expression, under an umbrella, facilitating the sharing of experiences, expertise and mutual inspiration”.
For information, contact wcifcentral@gmail.com or visit: www.writerscapital.org
Contact in India: +91 9496585824
Contact in Greece: +30 694 830 3321
Published 28 June 2024, 10:09 IST