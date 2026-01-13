<p>Gadag: The 470 grams of gold ornaments found while digging a foundation for a house in the historic village of Lakkundi in Gadag taluk are not a buried treasure, but ornaments hidden by earlier generations for safety, officials of the Archaeological Department have clarified.</p><p>Gangavva Basavaraj Ritti of Lakkundi discovered the gold ornaments on Saturday while excavation work was underway to build a house. </p><p>Archaeological Department Superintendent (Dharwad Circle) Ramesh Mulimani said that had gold coins been found, they could have provided significant historical evidence. </p><p>“However, the gold ornaments recovered from a copper vessel are broken and appear to be household jewellery. In earlier times, people used to bury their ornaments near the hearth in the kitchen for safety. These are such ornaments, not treasure,” he said. Researcher Appanna Hanje said that Lakkundi, known for over 150 inscriptions, temples and sculptures, was once a prosperous village. “Based on the style of the ornaments, they appear to belong to the 11th or 12th century,” he noted. He added that royal ornaments have distinct designs, whereas the recovered jewellery appears to belong to common people.</p> .<p>“The district administration honoured us by draping a shawl and garlanding us for honestly handing over the ornaments. We do not want the gold. The government should build a house for us. If that is not possible, then, as the officials themselves say that these are not treasures, the ornaments belonging to our grandfather and great-grandfather should be returned to us,” the family demanded.</p><p>District officials informed District In-charge Minister H K Patil about the discovery. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought details from Gadag District Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish and instructed that the recovered ornaments be preserved until further review. Deputy Commissioner C N Sridhar said there has been no further development and the situation remains unchanged.</p> .<p><strong>Gold is over 100 years old</strong></p><p>Indian Archaeological Department official Ramesh Mulimani’s statement that the gold ornaments discovered recently in Lakkundi village are not a treasure was an error, clarified Deputy Commissioner C N Sridhar.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said, “The gold ornaments are more than 100 years old. A detailed study currently underway will confirm their exact age and period.”</p><p>The DC added that State Archaeology Department expert Smita Reddy is scheduled to visit the site on Tuesday, and her investigation is expected to provide further details.</p>.<p><strong>Highlights</strong></p><p>The ornaments were found inside a copper vessel while digging the foundation for a new house in Lakkundi village.</p><p>Archaeology officials said such jewellery was traditionally buried near kitchen hearths for safety in earlier times.</p><p>The district administration restricted public access to the site, fearing further discoveries.</p><p>The family was officially felicitated by the district administration for honestly handing over the ornaments.</p><p>The family demands a government-built house or the return of their ancestral jewellery.</p><p>The ornaments are under government custody, and no further decision has been taken so far.</p>