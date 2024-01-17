Good show in Lok Sabha polls will help Siddaramaiah complete 5-year term as CM, says his son Yathindra

The Congress will have to face the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. "In that election, under Siddaramaiah's leadership, if we win a maximum number of seats, we will gain moral support (strength)", the former MLA said.

He said the Congress government is spending about Rs 56,000 crore annually for implementation of 'guarantee schemes' for social welfare.

Perhaps no other government in the history of Karnataka took up welfare measures aimed at the common man and the poor on such a scale, according to him.

"We indeed have public support but you have to show that this government has people’s backing in the Lok Sabha election by winning maximum seats for Congress and strengthening Siddaramaiah’s hands. With this strength, it will be possible for Siddaramaiah to continue to offer these guarantee schemes for the next five years and continue to be Chief Minister for five years without any hindrance", Yathindra said.