Governor peppers speech with pointers on drought relief, tax devolution

Bengaluru: In a speech laced with political messaging targeting the BJP, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday said the Constitution is the “national religion” while also lamenting the delay by the Union government in the release of drought relief.
Gehlot, in his address to the joint session of the legislature, also brought up how Karnataka is getting shortchanged in tax devolution.
“As per our Constitution, there are restrictions on the use of religion, caste etc in elections. We should ensure that all our actions and activities are in accordance with the Constitution. We all need to be determined and protect the Constitutional institutions so that they are not weakened or misused for any reason,” Gehlot said.
“We have to take a firm pledge that if we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us,” he added.
“My government has the desire to implement every aspiration of the Constitution literally. We have intensified our efforts to protect and uphold the Constitution, protect human rights and establish the desires of the Constitution. Necessary laws are being framed to improve the law and justice system,” Gehlot said.
Gehlot said his government is ready to implement more pro-people schemes, but there are not enough resources available. “Karnataka ranks second among the states that collect the highest tax in the country. But it is ranked tenth in terms of receipt of tax share. My government is putting every effort to get our due share rightfully and justifiably,” he said.
Gehlot said 223 taluks are drought-hit and that the state government had sought financial assistance of Rs 18,171.44 crore. “Till now, no amount has been released. The state government is making all necessary efforts to release drought relief urgently to alleviate the sufferings of the people,” he said.
Stating that the government had declared 12th-century social reformer Basavanna as the state’s cultural leader, Gehlot said: “People like Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, who formed a movement against Manuvada and sowed the dream of equality, need to be our inspiration again and again in our actual life.”
Without mentioning the NEP, Gehlot said Karnataka’s State Education Policy would create “new possibilities of providing education that will meet the needs of present and future.” The government, he said, has realized the necessity of correcting the deficiencies in the field of education. “The State Education Policy will show a new direction for the country in this regard.”