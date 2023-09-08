Government appoints ex-VCs to vice-chancellor search panels in Karnataka

The Congress government has appointed former vice-chancellors (VCs) for four search committees constituted for the appointment of vice-chancellors to the state-run universities, after a long time by breaking the trend of nominating the sitting VCs for the committees.
The government has appointed Prof Boralingaiah to the VC search committee of Rani Channamma University-Belagavi, Prof Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda to that of Krishnadevaraya University, Prof Japhet to Kuvempu University-Shivamogga panel and Prof Rajasab to the Mangalore University search committee.
Though it is clear in the Karnataka State Universities Act that no sitting VC should be on the search committee, the previous governments seemingly violated the Act and it was criticised by several academicians, including former VCs.
The former vice-chancellors’ forum of Karnataka had submitted a representation to the government in this regard several times.