Homeindiakarnataka

Govt committed to implement Sadashiva report, says minister Muniyappa

The internal reservation will be classified judiciously to ensure justice to all SC communities. We will fulfill the promise made in the manifesto, Muniyappa said.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 00:39 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said that the state government was committed to implement Justice A J Sadashiva commission report on internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes and that the report would be placed before the Cabinet in its next meeting. He was speaking to reporters here, on Sunday.

“The Justice Sadashiva commission was constituted to introduce internal reservation with the Scheduled Castes. After discussing the report in the Cabinet meeting, the government will get the Bill passed in the next legislature session. The internal reservation will be classified judiciously to ensure justice to all SC communities. We will fulfill the promise made in the manifesto,” the minister said.

(Published 25 September 2023, 00:39 IST)
Karnataka NewsScheduled CasteK H MuniyappaSadashiva Commission

