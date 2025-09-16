Govt convenes meeting to discuss ST tag for Kurubas

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has convened a meeting Tuesday to discuss the inclusion of the Kuruba community under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.</p>.<p>The Congress government, in July 2023, wrote to the union government recommending that Kurubas, the shepherd caste Chief Minister Siddaramaiah belongs to, be put in the ST list. </p>.<p>Tuesday’s meeting, convened by the ST Welfare department, will also discuss inclusion of Kurubas in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir as “synonym” of Gonda community in the state. </p>.<p>The Mysuru-based Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute has been asked to attend the meeting with necessary details. </p>.Karnataka's tribal welfare dept plans biometric verification for distribution of nutrition kits .<p>At present, Kurubas come under OBC Category 2A, which has a 15% quota. Bringing Kurubas out of this basket would allow Siddaramaiah to rejig the OBC matrix and accommodate other communities who want a bigger share. Giving Kurubas the ST tag could help Siddaramaiah consolidate the community further, it is said.</p>.<p>If Kurubas come under the ST list, they can get higher political representation alongside a bigger share in the quota pie.</p>.<p>The ST reservation in the state was hiked from 3% to 7% in 2022-23. This is where another problem could crop up. At present, most of the ST benefits go to the Valmiki or Nayaka community. Bringing Kurubas in the same basket could antagonise the Valmiki/Nayaka community. </p>.<p>Reacting to this, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the government was free to take decisions within the framework of the Constitution and as per numerous Supreme Court judgements. “But the reality is that they (Congress) are doing it just for the sake of votes,” he said. </p>