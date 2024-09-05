Govt ‘non-committal’ on bringing Dalit converts under SC ambit

Karnataka Dalit Christian Federation convener Dr Manohar Chandra Prasad said that the fight to avail SC reservation should be seen in the national context. “Most of the neo-Christians are embracing Christianity in Tribal and Dalit dominated areas across the country and in the state, too. These communities practice Christianity, but they still stick to their roots as they do not want to shed family connections. They continue to face discrimination even after they embrace Christianity,” he said.