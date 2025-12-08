Karnataka government raises maize procurement cap to 50 quintals per farmer

<p>Bengaluru: In a much-needed relief to the crisis-ridden maize farmers, the state government on Sunday revised its maize procurement order, raising the cap that can be purchased from each farmer under the support price scheme.</p>.<p>In a fresh government order, the procurement cap was increased from 20 quintals per farmer to 50 quintals.</p>.Three members of family from Telangana die in road accident in US.<p>“Based on the extent of land held by farmers as recorded in the FRUITS software, up to 50 quintals of maize per farmer shall be purchased at the support price of Rs 2,400 per quintal, calculated at 12 quintals per acre. Priority shall be given to procurement through PACS located near distilleries,” the statement said.</p>.<p>According to the order, purchases will be prioritised through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) near distilleries. The revision follows after maize growers recently staged protests against the alleged “unfair treatment.” by the government.</p>