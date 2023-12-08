JOIN US
india

Govt to consider scrapping test for teacher promotions

Last Updated 07 December 2023, 23:16 IST

Bengaluru, DHNS: The government will consider removing the entrance test for high school teachers wishing to be promoted as PU lecturers, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa told the Council on Thursday.

Several MLCs pointed out that higher primary school teachers could be promoted as high school teachers without any test. However, too many restrictions are being imposed on high school teachers to be promoted as PU lecturers.

There has to be a uniform set of rules for all promotions in the department, they demanded.

The minister assured them about holding a meeting with all the MLCs concerned and considering removing the test. At present, the test is held with the rationale that there are many technical topics in PU classes for which teachers need to be prepared, he specified. 

(Published 07 December 2023, 23:16 IST)
