Karnataka government to distribute mosquito nets in slums, villages

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the government would take steps to distribute free mosquito nets in slums to fight the mosquito menace in the wake of the rising cases of dengue.
Apart from the distribution of free mosquito nets, the chief minister has instructed chief health officers (CHOs) to reserve 10 beds each in district and taluk hospital exclusively to treat dengue patients, besides forming a district-level task force jointly headed by deputy commissioners (DCs), ZP CEOs and CHOs to monitor the situation.
Siddaramaiah told reporters after a two-day review meeting with senior officials here that the government was concerned over the sudden spike in dengue cases in the state. “The district officials cannot remain in a state of complacency. They need to step up efforts to contain it. Fortunately, dengue is not a contagious disease. But efforts made by officials are not up to the mark to contain the disease,” he said.
He told district officials to be on alert till the end of monsoon.
Published 10 July 2024, 01:09 IST