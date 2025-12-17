<p>Belagavi: Medical Education, Skill Development, Employment and Livelihood Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that an international job fair would be organised in February or March to help job aspirants get jobs in foreign countries.</p>.<p>A roadshow, ahead of the event, has already been held in Australia, where there is a demand for 2,500 ITI holders. The job fair would connect job aspirants with foreign firms hiring for openings abroad, he told the Legislative Council on Tuesday, he said.</p>.<p>“After conducting mega job fairs in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, we have the data of job seekers and employers here, and they can be connected online also. The plan is to have the next job fair in Hubballi,” Patil noted.</p>.Case booked against Sharan Pumpwell for sharing objectionable post on social media.<p>A skill council, comprising industries, has been formed. An industrial linkage scheme is in place. Under this, companies provide the details of skills they require in job aspirants, and the government trains the youth free of cost. The companies have to hire them, he said.</p>.<p>Patil added that multiskill development centres would be set up in Kalaburagi, Koppal and Mysuru, especially for youth from rural areas.</p>.<p>When some job aspirants observed that women need certificates in tailoring training to get employed in garment firms, the minister assured them to give more impetus to tailoring training.</p>