<p>Belagavi: Out of 1.53 lakh engineering seats available in the state, as many as 99,707 are for computer science and allied subjects this year, the Council was told on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Expressing concern over the demand only for a particular stream, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said in the House that it will be a big problem in the near future and cause huge unemployment.</p>.<p>“Considering this issue seriously as soon as I took charge, I had written to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), requesting them to regulate intake for computer science and related streams. But they said they cannot regulate and permission was given following the demand,” he said.</p>.<p>Sudhakar said the state government had decided to impose a cap on intake for a few streams, including CS.</p>.<p>“A similar decision was taken by the Telangana government, which was even upheld by the High Court and Supreme Court. We will also rationalise seats and restrict intake for a few streams,” he added.</p>.KEA not receiving any grants from government: Minister Sudhakar tells Council.<p>The minister was replying to a question by BJP’s Dr Dhananjaya Sarji and Pradeep Shettar. Sarji said 90% seats at private universities are in CS and related streams.</p>.<p>“One university, by name Sapthagiri, has 4,320 seats. In this, 4,020 are for the CS stream. But in government colleges, only 10% of overall intake is for CS,” he said.</p>.<p>In response, Sudhakar said, “Big fish is eating small fish. The private universities and colleges have created infrastructure. Because of them, colleges in tier 2 and 3 cities are facing problems”.</p>.<p><strong>Notice to pvt varsities</strong></p>.<p>In a reply to the Legislative Council, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that the Higher Education Department has issued notices to two private universities, which have enhanced intake and started new streams without prior permission from the government.</p>