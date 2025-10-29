<p>Bengaluru: The government will challenge the High Court’s interim order staying an order requiring prior permission to use public places, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Opposition BJP welcomed the interim stay, hailing it as “protection of civil rights”.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “I’ve asked for an appeal to be filed before a division bench. We’ll appeal against the stay order by the Dharwad bench.” </p>.<p>BJP state president BY Vijayendra described the High Court’s interim decision as an “embarrassment” to the Congress government.</p>.<p>“This government, at least now, should learn a lesson,” he said. “The Congress government’s order targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The court’s stay order is a tribute to the Constitution and democracy,” he said. </p>.<p>BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said the Congress government’s order was “unconstitutional” and hailed the High Court for “upholding” the Constitution.</p>.<p>“The final order of the court will also be in line <br />with the Constitution,” he said.</p>.<p>“Is it a crime to imbibe nationalist sentiments, promote harmony and engage in character-building? Those opposing the RSS are prejudiced. They should come to a shakha and see for themselves,” he added.</p>