Grand 'ghar wapsi' rally for Shettar in Hubballi, but sans any top BJP leaders

Hubballi: In the absence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Hubballi-Dharwad BJP MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and Arvind Bellad, BJP workers took out a massive rally in Hubballi on Sunday, welcoming former chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

After returning to BJP recently in New Delhi in the presence of Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP chief J P Nadda, Shettar visited his home town on Sunday evening for the first time, and BJP supporters took out a massive rally from Shrinivas Garden on Kusugal Road to his house at Badami Nagar in Keshwapur area.

Shettar was accompanied by former minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, and other leaders. But, BJP MLAs and corporators were not seen in the rally.