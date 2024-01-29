Grand 'ghar wapsi' rally for Shettar in Hubballi, but sans any top BJP leaders

Hubballi: In the absence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Hubballi-Dharwad BJP MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and Arvind Bellad, BJP workers took out a massive rally in Hubballi on Sunday, welcoming former chief minister Jagadish Shettar.
After returning to BJP recently in New Delhi in the presence of Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP chief J P Nadda, Shettar visited his home town on Sunday evening for the first time, and BJP supporters took out a massive rally from Shrinivas Garden on Kusugal Road to his house at Badami Nagar in Keshwapur area.
Shettar was accompanied by former minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, and other leaders. But, BJP MLAs and corporators were not seen in the rally.
Earlier on Sunday morning, before heading to Shiggaon to take part in various programmes along with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Bommai's birthday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting at his residence in the City with MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, corporators, and other leaders.
According to sources, it was discussed whether to take part in the Shettar’s rally or not. Later, it was decided not to take part in the rally, but to welcome Shettar at the party office in Deshpande Nagar.
After the rally till his house, Shettar visited the BJP office in Deshpande Nagar, wherein BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, BJP's Disciplinary Committee State unit president Lingaraj Patil, Hubballi-Dharwad City District BJP president Tippanna Majjagi, corporators, and other leaders welcomed him.
Praises Vijayendra
Addressing the gathering near his house, Shettar said, after B Y Vijayendra took charge as the BJP State president, the environment has changed in the State BJP. He received a message from BJP and B S Yediyurappa to return to the party. Even talks were held with national leaders also, hence he decided to come back to the party.
Many leaders in the BJP wanted to see him return to the party. Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda asked him to return and they assured of giving respect and status to him in the party.
When questioned whether Pralhad Joshi opposed his re-induction to the party, Shettar said, talks were held with national leaders, and all welcomed his induction. Thus, personal opinions are of no importance.
There is no Joshi team, or Shettar team, there is only one team that is the BJP team. All leaders in the City were waiting at the BJP office to welcome him, hence there are no differences, he added.