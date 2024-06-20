Greens oppose proposal for trekking to Elaneeru Falls, Sooji Gudda, Bangara Palke

The members sought to know who will be held accountable for the bottles and plastic garbage dumped by the visitors, who will nurse and care for the wild animals that get injured due to stepping on broken glass bottles thrown by irresponsible trekkers who just visit these divine spots just to party and vandalize nature ? They sought to know.

In fact, the proposal to open the trekking route last year was stopped after Hasira tapassu, Mundaje and Sahyadri Sanchaya, Mangaluru had appealed to DCF, Kudremukh wildlife. Further, the members alleged that a few people have converted their houses within 1-km radius of the wildlife boundary as illegal homestays. They use part of their house as a homestay to earn additional income.

The Karnataka Forest Department taking up a decision of opening these peaks for public access by turning blind eye towards the burning issues makes it look like protectors becoming predators. The members have urged the forest department to refrain from opening the gates of disaster by opening access to new peaks to the public, anywhere in the Western Ghat range. Any destruction of Western Ghats will have a negative impact on the region, warned Pavan P Kakathkar of Hasira Tapassu, Mundaje in the email.

Environmental enthusiast Avinash Shishila said; “trekking to new peaks in Kudremukh wildlife division should not be allowed. Nethravati peak already receives more than 300 visitors per day.”

DCF Shivaram Babu said feasibility study is being carried out to explore the possibility of opening a trekking route at Bangara Palke. Our approach is regulated, trekking to Kudremukh and Netravathi was opened only after studying their carrying capacity. Bookings are made online."