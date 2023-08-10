Gruha Jyothi: Confusion over electricity bills

The confusion was especially high in houses that had remained vacant for a long period before being occupied recently. For instance, a resident of Kadubeesanahalli complained that their entitlement units were declared to be just two units even though they had used close to 130 units since April this year when they moved into the rented house.

However, further inspection by Bescom revealed that the house had been vacant for nearly nine months last financial year and, as a result, the entitlement units were low. Bescom MD Mahantesh Bilagi urged people to visit the nearest Bescom office if there is any confusion.

“We have the data for the consumption in the last financial year, and entitlement units are calculated purely based on it. We urge people to visit the nearest Bescom office and our officials will help them understand the modalities of the program and how the entitlement units were calculated,” Bilagi said.