Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka minister apologises in Assembly for giving wrong information; Opposition walks out for 'unconvincing' clarification

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused the Opposition of targeting her as she is a woman.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGruha Lakshmi scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us