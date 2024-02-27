Guarantee schemes affecting development: Cong MLA

Kalaburagi: Gulbarga Dakshin (South) Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil said that development works have been hampered due to the shortage of funds after launch of five guarantee schemes by the state government.
Speaking at a programme here on Sunday night, he said that as much as Rs 65,000 crore was being spent on guarantee schemes.
Free bus travel, electricity supply and Rs 2,000 to the women and supply of free rice had caused financial problem for the government.
“All money is being spent on guarantees. Due to this, we are facing shortage of funds to undertake other works. Still, expectations of people will not be belied and we are committed to work in this direction,” he said.
